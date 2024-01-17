Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 208 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRMT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,544. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($5.09). The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stephens downgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

