Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,552 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,957,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,409,000 after buying an additional 154,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,469,000 after buying an additional 252,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,794,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,953,000 after buying an additional 521,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,699,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,145,000 after buying an additional 440,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,676,000 after buying an additional 175,460 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,070 shares of company stock worth $1,625,846. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 288,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,116. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

