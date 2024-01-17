Horrell Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. 85,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

