Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $41,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. 1,052,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

