Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,130 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.65. 249,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,262. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

