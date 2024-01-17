Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,612 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEST. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth $1,732,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 112,254 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $219.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 94.58% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,296.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,296.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 17,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $128,387.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,961.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 57,005 shares of company stock worth $498,688. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

