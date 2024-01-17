Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Short Interest Update

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,080,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 13,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 622,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,639. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.