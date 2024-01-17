Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 7,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.63. 604,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.18. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

