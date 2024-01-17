Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,070 shares of company stock worth $1,625,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.