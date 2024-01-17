Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.08. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 4,200 shares traded.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

