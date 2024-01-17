HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on HireQuest from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,951. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). HireQuest had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million. Analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Activity at HireQuest

In other news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 6,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $93,566.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $63,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,277.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 6,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $93,566.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $652,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

