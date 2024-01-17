Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 181,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLMN. Barclays lowered Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 268.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

