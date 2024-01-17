HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 276,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of HPKEW opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.