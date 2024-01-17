High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth $221,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.