High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $7.12.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
