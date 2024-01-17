Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Down 18.5% in December

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 121,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 17,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:HEPA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

