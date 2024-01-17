Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 10,000,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $1,908,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

