Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

