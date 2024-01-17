Head-To-Head Survey: Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) & US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE)

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) and US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genasys and US Nuclear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genasys -39.42% -25.99% -18.63% US Nuclear N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genasys and US Nuclear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genasys 0 0 2 0 3.00 US Nuclear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genasys presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 236.54%. Given Genasys’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genasys is more favorable than US Nuclear.

39.5% of Genasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Genasys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genasys and US Nuclear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genasys $46.66 million 1.47 -$18.40 million ($0.50) -3.12 US Nuclear N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

US Nuclear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genasys.

Summary

Genasys beats US Nuclear on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software. It provides Genasys Protect ALERT, an interactive, cloud-based SaaS solution that is designed to enable SLED and enterprise customers to send critical information to at-risk individuals or groups when an emergency occurs using emails, voice calls, text messages, panic buttons, desktop alerts, TV, social media, and other; and Genasys Protect EVAC that enables responding agencies to determine and communicate the proper scope of a response or evacuation by replacing guesswork with data-driven intelligence; and Genasys Protect CONNECT, an instant communication platform that enables first responders and public safety personnel to collaborate and share information in a single space with text, videos, images, and audio from any location. The company also offers Genasys Protect ACOUSTICS, a mass notification speaker system with Genasys protect command-and-control software; and long range acoustic devices, such as acoustic hailing devices which are used to project alert tones and audible voice messages. It sells its products directly to governments, militaries, end-users, and commercial companies. The company was formerly known as LRAD Corporation. Genasys Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in San Diego, California.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors. It also provides vehicle, personnel, exit, and room monitors; radon air monitors and radon switch products to determine the radon content in the air in basements, mills, mines, and buildings; handheld survey meters, as well as personal dosimeters and pocket micro-R meters; and port security equipment. In addition, the company offers software, which measures gamma and neutron radiation levels; airborne radioactivity levels; temperature and humidity in the facility; status of security doors; wind speed and direction; and barometric pressure. Its products and services are used in nuclear reactor plants, universities, local and state hospitals, government agencies, and emergency medical technicians/first responders, as well as in airports, cargo, screening as ports and borders, and other critical infrastructure. US Nuclear Corp. has a strategic alliance with Arbok-Nuclear for the introduction of desalination and rad-wastewater treatment techniques. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, California.

