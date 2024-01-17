Head-To-Head Review: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genenta Science and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$8.93 million N/A N/A Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.86 million ($1.12) -3.24

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.5% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Genenta Science and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Genenta Science presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 467.72%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 237.47%. Given Genenta Science’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Genenta Science and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.86% -22.98%

Volatility and Risk

Genenta Science has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genenta Science beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science

(Get Free Report)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.