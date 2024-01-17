Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,300 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 385,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hawkins by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hawkins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

HWKN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.60. 6,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,273. Hawkins has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

