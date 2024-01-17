Hancock Whitney’s (HWC) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

