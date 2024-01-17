Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.61.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

