Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.
Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $54.38.
Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.
