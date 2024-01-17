Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.8% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $6.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $636.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.36. The company has a market cap of $604.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,940 shares of company stock worth $39,100,260. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

