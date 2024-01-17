GS Investments Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

GS Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. 56,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

