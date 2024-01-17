GS Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GS Investments Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 89,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 360,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 404,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,164,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,661,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $252.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

