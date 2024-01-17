GS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.8% of GS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,320,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,021. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

