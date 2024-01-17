GS Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.5% of GS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,321,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,424,000 after buying an additional 144,420 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.81.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.35. The stock had a trading volume of 135,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,906. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.15 and a 200 day moving average of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.