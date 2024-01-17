Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,461.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00162822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00574649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00062061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.00373626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00190611 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.