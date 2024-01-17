Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLDD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. 35,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,118. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 223.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

