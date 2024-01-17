Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.53. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 1,160 shares.
Gray Television Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $812.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.41.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
