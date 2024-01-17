good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GDNPF remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. good natured Products has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22.
