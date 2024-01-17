Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ GSUN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 14,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. Golden Sun Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSUN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Golden Sun Education Group by 29,373.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Golden Sun Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Sun Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination repetition training, as well as other education training management services.

