Gold X Mining (CVE:GLDX) Shares Up 1.4%

Gold X Mining Corp. (CVE:GLDX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.61. 99,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 142,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.
Gold X Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$191.45 million and a PE ratio of -6.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.61.
About Gold X Mining
Gold X Mining Corp., a Canadian junior mining company, engages in developing the Toroparu Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Its Toroparu project comprises 100% owned Upper Puruni Concession, which covers an area of 53,844 hectares located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region of Western Guyana. The company also holds Chicharron Project located in the Segovia mining title.
