Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gold Resource by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gold Resource by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gold Resource by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

