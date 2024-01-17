Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stock Position Decreased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,872 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URA. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 228.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

