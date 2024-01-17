Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.