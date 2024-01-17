Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,920,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650,000 shares during the period. Global X Conscious Companies ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 72.26% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $385,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. 2,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,187. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $593.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

