Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s current price.
GLBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GLBE
Global-e Online Price Performance
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.