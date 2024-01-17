Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s current price.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

