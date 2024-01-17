Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after buying an additional 4,429,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,571,574,000 after buying an additional 1,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after acquiring an additional 447,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $87.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

