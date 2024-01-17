Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.42

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.42 and traded as high as C$21.15. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$21.15, with a volume of 322,326 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEI shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$2.71 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5981381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

