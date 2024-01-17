Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

