Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Genus Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth $46,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth $57,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.26. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.