Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,270 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,603,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,909,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,140,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,477,000 after buying an additional 2,352,289 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.