Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Genus Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $840.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $813.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $754.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $544.95 and a 12 month high of $844.52.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

