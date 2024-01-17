Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,700 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Timken by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 679.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 173,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 150,970 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

Timken Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TKR opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

