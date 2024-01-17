Genus Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Solar by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after buying an additional 152,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.16 and a 200 day moving average of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

