Genus Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $509.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.89 and a 52-week high of $573.77.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

