Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,500 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,056,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,961,000 after buying an additional 486,588 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

VEEV opened at $207.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.30 and a 12-month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

