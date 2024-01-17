Genus Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after buying an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $53,739,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after buying an additional 1,742,255 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $10,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

